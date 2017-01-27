Thank you, President Obama

Dear Editor:

Here are our top 20 things President Obama did for which we are grateful:

Enhanced the dignity and honor of the Office of President nationally and internationally. There has not been a hint of scandal. Taught by word and deed our democratic values and Democratic Party values. Saved the U.S. economy through the stimulus bill. Saved the U.S. auto industry. Supported regulation of the financial industry. The longest number of months of job growth in U.S. history despite the masssive changes in the economy and unending Republican opposition. Ordered the death of Osama bin Laden. Brought most soldiers home from Iraq and Afghanistan. Understood military power will not solve the Mideast’s problems. Worked to defeat ISIS and Taliban. Worked with 190 nations, including China, to bring into force the Paris Climate Agreement. Had smart foreign policy to see growth of dangers from Russia and China. Brought health care to over 20 million more Americans — covering pre-existing conditions and constraining the health insurance industry. Worked for immigration reform. Appointed two women to the Supreme Court. Supported equal marriage and equal pay. Worked for gun control legislation. Increased land and marine reserves. Expressed his gratitude to his wife, children, vice president and his supporters.

In his farewell speech, President Obama reminded us that “citizen” is the most powerful title and called on all to improve our county’s democracy. We are proud of this President.

Phil and Pam Person

Orland