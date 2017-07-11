Taking stock

Dear Editor:

The shopping cart collector patiently and diligently in all weathers tracks down the carts left here and there, picks out the discarded newspapers, straps the carts into a train and wheels them back to the entry bay for the convenience of shoppers.

The Russians continue their attack on our democracy.

The lines painters quietly and competently drive the roads laying down fresh paint in a perfectly straight line or a perfect curve, sometimes solid, sometimes dashed, sometimes white, sometimes yellow, each color and type of line exactly where it should be.

The President makes up stories, spouts nonsense and is inattentive to the Russian attack.

The operators of the excavator and the grader who with no whining and with the skill of a sculptor use their giant machines to precisely mold the earth to the desired depth and shape and grade.

The President whines, belittles the press, the Legislature, the courts, all of which are ordained and explicitly permitted by the Constitution he has sworn to uphold.

The pharmacist diligently and attentively fills prescription after prescription, each one correctly filled, patiently explaining the purpose, the side effects if any, without succumbing to the black market.

The attorney general, the chief law enforcement officer of the land, hides the truth, connives with the Russians.

The teacher diligently and faithfully sets examples of good behavior, explains new concepts, helps those who find them complicated.

The Governor derides the press, the Legislature, the attorney general, anyone who disagrees, behaving in ways parents and teachers condemn.

The truck driver, without whining or lying, faithfully drives the assigned route every day, arising before dawn to make deliveries on time.

The party in power puts on a back-burner Russia’s sustained attempt to take down our democracy.

The parents sit patiently, untiringly, by the bed of their cancer-stricken child.

The party in power focuses on stripping health care from 98 percent of the people to hand money to the wealthiest 2 percent, and to cripple the laws put in place to prevent cancer, asthma, heart disease.

The business owner works night and day to attend to employees, customers, vendors, equipment, bookkeeping, tax payments.

The President, a billionaire, pays no taxes.

The volunteer brings meals to those who can’t make their own, who have no one else to help them.

The party in power strives to turn national recreation sites into private domains for wealthy mining companies.

The scientists, engineers and lawyers diligently strive for clean air and water for the benefit of rich and poor alike.

The party in power and those who funded their election prefer money to clean air and water.

The preacher 2,000 years ago ministers to all, sets examples of good behavior, does not lie, does not whine, recommends peace, throws the money-lovers out of the temple.

C.H. Keefe

Ellsworth