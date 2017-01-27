Stand up for the Affordable Care Act

Dear Editor:

It is critical for all citizens and Mainers to be aware that as early as Jan. 23 our present Congress intends to abolish/repeal the Affordable Health Care Act. While there may be broad agreement that this health care act has real problems, it does provide vital, life-saving benefits to millions of Americans and to 75,000 Mainers, including the provision for pre-existing conditions, basic preventive care access and the ability for parents to keep their young adults to age 26 on their health coverage.

We must make Congress accountable and aware that we do not want a drastic or reckless response that would do grave harm to so many fellow citizens. Call, write or email your legislators. Urge them to veto any repeal of the ACA until there is a full and concrete replacement that preserves these most positive of benefits and protects the well-being of so many of our fellow citizens.

Margaret Kilmartin

Southwest Harbor