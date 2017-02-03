A sorry pair of nominees

Dear Editor:

I passionately believe that we have a right to expect the government to protect the environment and provide justice for everyone. Scott Pruitt, who is nominated to be the next head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), couldn’t be more ill-suited to the job. He has openly mocked the idea of clean air and water, and has made a career of filing lawsuits to block implementation of EPA regulations.

Jeff Sessions, the nominee for attorney general, is the antithesis of a champion of civil rights. This man has a long history of using his power to deny civil rights, in particular voting rights to minorities. He is much more suited to be grand dragon of the KKK than attorney general.

Don’t take my word for it. Google these men. See for yourself. There are many qualified people who would do a fine job in these positions. Do we really want to go back to polluted air and water and justice only for white heterosexual males? If you care about the environment and justice for all, call Sens. King and Collins and urge them to vote against these two nominees.

Sandra Bush

Sedgwick