The snow day hack

By Todd R. Nelson

Vlad was sitting in his private study in the Kremlin burnishing a massive snow globe. Inside the glowing orb were miniature American cities. He shook it again vigorously, then watched with glee as the snowflakes buried the Empire State Building, the Capitol and Washington Monument. He kept muttering, “Deeper, deeper.”

His chief of staff entered the room.

“Boris! It’s working! Siberian Vortex Plan is covering our American friends with cold and snow!”

“Yes, Mr. President. Who knew it possible to hack actual weather. Even Snowden couldn’t conceive of this! All the Americanski forecasters talk about is Siberian Vortex!”

“Yes! And wearing those ridiculous storm sweaters. Now we begin phase two.”

“You mean, we are going to hack the presidential election recounts?”

“No. That would be double dipping. No need. Our plans are bigger now.”

“Hack the North American air traffic control system to ground all domestic travel?”

“No. Much too weak. Need something yuger. Thinking big.”

“Are we going to jam the traffic on George Washington Bridge… again?”

“There’s no credible evidence that was us. Definite nyet. Was some guy in Jersey, according to The Donald.”

“Tie up the Million Woman March permit in American government bureaucracy? Book Kid Rock for Trump inauguration? Send electronic holiday greeting card to Kim Jong-Un from President–elect Trump?”

“Already done. Today is time to hack American school snow day system.”

Vlad picked up his phone and recited a few cryptic words: “No school…snow day … all afternoon activities cancelled,” then hung up with a final “Da. Spasibo.”

“Mr. President, can this possibly work?”

Vlad pulled out his playbook. It was marked Top Secret on the cover. “Boris: Americans do not like to send children out in snow. Cold weather plus snow equals no school. Siberian Vortex is spring day to Russian youts! So is easy to call off their school without suspicion. They expect it. One call to Section 9 and our hackers take control of text messaging, school websites, Facebook and even weather radar maps and road commissioner cell phones. They put on stupid storm sweaters. Organized shut down ensues. Trolls leave no fingerprints. CIA goes back to sleep.”

“Genius.”

“No school? No learning. No learning? No educated citizenry. And good-bye republic. Just like Justice Souter says.”

“It’s too easy, Mr. President.”

“Imagine this, Boris. Millions of Americanski youts sitting at home playing

Minecraft or Wii, watching snow pile up. They don’t even put on snow pants to go out and play in snow anymore! All they want is screen time. So we oblige. Give them what they want and they don’t miss what they need.”

Vlad gazed into his snow globe once more. “I think Siberian Vortex should be new Minecraft term. Get me Section 9 again…!”

“Right away, Mr. President.”

“Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! No school for one week! Who needs Siberian candidate when we have Siberian Vortex. Now, Boris, get Trans-Siberian Orchestra on hotline stat. The Donald needs Inauguration Day act.”

Todd Nelson is the former principal of Brooksville Elementary School.