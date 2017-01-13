The sadder story of the 2016 election

Dear Editor:

One of several reasons why the Electoral College was created was to quell Southern states’ fear of outsized influence on elections by larger Northern states. The argument that, without the Electoral College, California and New York voters would control our elections is kin to the same logic.

The Electoral College works to favor smaller states over larger states, giving those voters in smaller states outsized representation. Here’s how it works using California and Maine as examples:

Maine has four electors while California has 55. That’s nearly 14 times as many for California. But, California had 19 times as many voters (14,237,884) in the last election than did Maine (747,930). Put another way, California has one elector for every 258,871 voters while Maine has one elector for every 186,983 voters. I know, my eyes are glazed over, too, but this is important because that’s how it works, giving smaller states outsized representation.

If we were to change our perspective a bit and embraced the idea that we are all Americans, regardless of where we happen to live at any one time, it would make sense to get rid of the Electoral College and let every one of our votes count.

The larger, sadder story is the nearly 93 million eligible voters who didn’t vote. We might not be able to get rid of the Electoral College, but we could figure out which of our friends and relatives didn’t vote, discuss the reasons why, work for better choices and then encourage them to vote next time.

Phil Neal

Harborside