Prepare for business as usual in D.C.

The joke called the presidential election is over? Maybe. Prior to the election, I only talked to one person who intended to vote for Hillary, and yet a lot of people have expressed their disbelief in the outcome, although I think Trump the better choice of the two. I suspect most of our enslavement will continue. He is already talking cabinet choices that reflect insiders of the criminal enterprise the district of criminals, D.C.

I further predict no wall will be built, no Muslims will be sent packing, no illegal aliens will be deported, and like all his predecessors after getting elected all the promises he made will go by the wayside and the district of criminals will operate as usual. Killery, I mean Hillary, will be pardoned. If she was indicted she could likely supply enough evidence on the rest of the criminals in the district to make it a ghost town; wouldn’t that be great?

Just think, the whole criminal Bush family endorsed Killery, I mean Hillary. You think that might have been a defensive move? We won’t tell on you if you don’t tell on us.

I don’t believe he will touch the major criminal gangs ruining America, to name a few, the IRS, Federal Reserve, EPA, DEA and on and on. Of course, the biggest criminal gang is the make believe government itself, as anyone can witness for themselves. Just look at Hillary’s track record. She makes Al Capone look like a choirboy. Billy boy has run more drugs than El Chapo ever dreamed of.

We are slaves. We will remain slaves regardless of how free the military says they kept us.

Richard Wayne Kane

Ellsworth