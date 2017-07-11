Poliquin needs some perspective on hard work

Dear Editor:

“I look at success and hard work as something we need more of here in Maine. We have people attacking hard work and that’s wrong, that’s anti-American.”

— Bruce Poliquin

Now, after Mr. Poliquin just voted to remove some of the lightest restrictions keeping banks and other financial outfits from their worst assaults on our general welfare, this line from our representative deserves a revisit. It’s funny how thin skinned someone can be with a net worth of $11.1 million. You’d think if you were there, you’d be pretty comfy, really, but Mr. Poliquin characterizes questions surrounding his wealth as assaults on hard work. I believe I don’t agree.

I actually know something about hard work, because I don’t do it. I run a small retail business serving the Blue Hill Peninsula. I work six days a week and put a lot of effort into finding out how to both serve our customers well and still make a living. It’s long work; the six days bleed into seven, and often into evenings, and I love it. But I know it’s not hard, because of how flattered I feel when people in the trades — who fish, pound nails, take down trees, garden, clean — you know, actually work, choose to spend their money with us. It’s an honor, and it’s humbling, because people had to sweat for that dollar.

Nope, you don’t make no $11.1 million “working hard.” You get there by running a hedge fund, playing around in real estate or capital markets and being clever. Simple. In fact, how many jobs in our Second District get you to that money? How many lobsters, how many silly summer houses framed out, how many board-feet of lumber equal $11 million?

The Tea Party got started because people got miffed when a bunch of investment yahoos took a joyride with the American economy, crashed it, and didn’t even get detention — they just got bailed out. People were right to be mad, but the folks they elected are starting up the merry-go round again. People aren’t attacking work, they’re ticked that it doesn’t pay, and that the folks with their hands in the cookie jar can make all their own rules, evidently. Mr. Poliquin should vote with us, in the interests of the district, not put the banks back behind the wheel.

Max Treitler

Blue Hill