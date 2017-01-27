Plenty worth marching for in D.C.

Dear Editor:

A unifying theme for the Women’s March on Washington is that it is “pro-women” and not “anti-Trump.” Women continue to occupy a second-class citizen status in this society. We continue to experience the “repeated injuries and usurpations on the part of man toward women,” that Elizabeth Cady Stanton included in her declaration of injustices in 1848. Yes, we have made progress since that time, but in the political and societal climate we find ourselves now, we appear to be returning to a much darker time.

We now have a president-elect who has bragged about sexual assault and his sexual exploits and has made repeated demeaning, degrading comments about women for public consumption; and the GOP-led Congress is waging a 30-year war on women with over 1,000 bills in state legislatures restricting a woman’s right to choose. The newly elected House has vowed to defund Planned Parenthood as one of its first orders of business. Women continue to experience wage and sex discrimination in the workplace, which is worse for women of color. We rank 65th among other nations in wage equality for similar work; mothers of newborns are guaranteed paid leave in 188 countries, but the United States is not one of them.

I marched for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment almost 40 years ago; not only has the ERA not been ratified, but it appears that it will now be remanded to the dustbin of history with scant if any attention paid to its resurrection. These are just some reasons why this woman will be marching in Washington on the 21st of January.

Starr C. Gilmartin

Trenton