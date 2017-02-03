Marketing Main Street

As reported in last week’s American, a St. Petersburg, Fla., man has purchased two downtown Blue Hill buildings and has plans to breathe new life into downtown Blue Hill.

An intriguing detail is the fact that John Warren had not been courted by an economic development director or any other advocate. A Bangor native, he visited Blue Hill while attending a wedding a few years ago. He liked what he saw.

He liked the fact that Blue Hill has “history, architecture, artists, opportunities on Main Street. These are all critically important to small business development, so they are what I look for when I’m considering real estate investments.

“What really hooked me, though, is the people I’ve met. Great people everywhere. My only regret is that it took me so long to return.”

Municipalities throughout Maine and the country have engaged development directors to woo business and industry. But John Warren was won over by the town itself. Nor was The Jackson Laboratory enticed to establish a major presence in Ellsworth. The lab itself saw promise and announced it was coming to the city.

Maybe economic development starts not with looking far and wide for new business but with looking in the mirror.

A community is a compendium of taxes, schools, history, services and hospitality, to name a few. In the case of our Hancock County towns, add in great physical beauty, safe streets and courteous citizens.

These are the attributes we can market. It starts with realizing what we have and seeing what we can improve. If we build it up … they will come. We all have a role in economic development.