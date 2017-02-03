Maine lawmakers take a stand

Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree — a Republican, an Independent and a Democrat — have taken an informed, principled stand against a presidential executive order that was neither informed nor principled. We salute them and hope the global outcry prompted by President Trump’s ill-conceived, erratically enforced order on immigration will incline our new Commander in Chief to rehearse consequences before he pulls the trigger on future sweeping executive orders.

It would not have taken a crystal ball to anticipate the worldwide response to an order that discriminates against Muslims in general and Syrians in particular. If the horrors of Sept. 11, 2001, taught us nothing else, we should have learned the folly of disrespecting and under estimating the Islamic world. Trump’s order — blessedly stayed by federal judges — may well serve as a recruiting tool for ISIS. It does not protect us from terrorism: it inflames our enemies. Also, as Sen. Collins has observed, the ban could “interfere with the immigration of Iraqis who worked for American forces in Iraq as translators and bodyguards — people who literally saved the lives of our troops and diplomats during the last decade, and whose lives are at risk if they remain in Iraq.”

The order has stranded Muslims and travelers from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — nations the Obama and Trump administrations have identified as sources of terrorist activity. It’s worth remembering that of the 19 hijackers in the Sept. 11 attacks, 15 were citizens of Saudi Arabia. The others were from the United Arab Emirates (two), and one each from Egypt and Lebanon.

If the United States abandons the welcoming words at the base of the Statue of Liberty (“Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe … ”), we are at risk of repeating one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history. It occurred during the runup to World War II when, as in Syria today, the displacement of human beings was beyond calculation. Millions of European Jews had lost their homes, thousands sought asylum in the United States. But fear and anti-Semitism moved the Roosevelt administration to turn them away. In June 1939, the German ocean liner St. Louis and its 937 passengers, most of whom were Jewish, were turned away from the port of Miami. The ship returned to Europe; more than a quarter of the passengers died in the Holocaust.

Why would we wish to repeat that? This executive order is not who we are.