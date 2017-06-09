Dear Editor:

I know Obama was not flawless but neither is Trumpcare. Why not take what was started and work toward improving it? We threw out the baby with the bathwater. As it is we now have what I call the “Broken Finger” plan. In the unlikely event you break a finger it is probably covered. In the more than likely event that a pre-existing condition flares up it is probably Not covered. At these odds I would gamble on no coverage and put money aside in my Health Savings Account for my next broken finger. I think this debate will not end until Congress establishes a plan that would cover themselves and their families instead of exe,pting themselves from either plan.

Dick Vander Zanden

Trenton