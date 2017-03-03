Trump still moving the dirt around in D.C.

Dear Editor:

I have a new insight into the presidency of Donald Trump. What I’m seeing is called “moving the dirt around.” I give credit for this image to Josh Barro, a senior editor for Business Insider, who wrote an article in the New York Times in 2015 called “10 Things I Learned About Donald Trump in ‘The Art of the Deal.’” (Find the article online at www.nytimes.com/2015/09/22). You will recall that Trump’s 1987 book with that title was a best seller and that Trump has called it the second best in the world after the Bible.

Mr. Barro describes Trump’s attempts in 1982 to secure funding for another hotel and casino in Atlantic City. Trump instructed his construction manager “to hire a ton of bulldozers and dump trucks to move dirt around the site, so it would look extremely busy when Holiday Inn executives made a site visit. The instructions were simple: ‘What the bulldozers and dump trucks did wasn’t important, I said, so long as they did a lot of it.’”

It worked. Trump won the financing and opened the hotel in 1984. Revenues started declining in 1990 and the hotel was finally closed in 2014, laying off over 1,000 workers. Trump Entertainment Resorts, the company he founded to run his Atlantic City hotels, made four trips to bankruptcy court, the last time in 2014. Stock and bondholders lost more than $1.5 billion.

So when you see President Trump signing ill-conceived executive orders with a flourish, when you see him holding pep rallies and pandering to the crowed, when you see him argue with reporters rather than answering questions, picture those bulldozers “moving the dirt around.”

Apparently it isn’t important what you do as long as it looks like you do a lot of it. With Trump it’s all about the spectacle and always has been.

Monica Moeller

Lamoine