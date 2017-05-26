Thank you, Blue Hill

Dear Editor:

The Blue Hill Cares community group would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who came out on April 29, and the weeks before and after, to help clean up well over 3 tons of trash from our roadsides. We had more than 200 participants from the community, as well as support from area businesses, including local schools, the library, fire and ambulance crews, the Odd Fellows, Cub and Girl Scouts, the Congregational Church, Tradewinds, NAPA, the DOT, Dunkin’ Donuts, the town of Blue Hill, Viking Lumber and EBS, and many others we are probably forgetting.

We are so grateful to Candace Gray from Camden National Bank, Chris Muise from the Activity Shop, Lori Sitzbee from the Chamber of Commerce, Suzie Milkowich of Life Enhancing Pathways and School Board Chairwoman Jan Snow, all of whom helped organize, source materials and provide day-of support. There were also some great neighborhood teams out in force; thank you to their team captains for organizing these groups.

This is a major community effort, and our way of “opening Blue Hill for the season.” There are still some roads that did not get covered. Please reach out if you have some time on your hands and would like to help out.

Our hope is that as the years go on, we will have to pick up less and less. Unfortunately, we are already seeing trash in the areas that were cleaned over the past two weeks. Maybe these litterbugs will think about the 5- and 75-year-old people who picked up their trash this year and change their ways.

Finally, a huge thank you to Josh Gray of Blue Hill Disposal, who once again gave up a day off and volunteered his time and the cost of running his truck for this effort. Give him a honk and a wave next time you see him!

For more info on how you can help, email us at [email protected] and remember to “like” us on Facebook, Blue Hill Cares.

Thank you again to all who helped!

Vaughn Leach and Chrissy Allen

Blue Hill Cares organizers