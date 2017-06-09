Surry loses a true original

Dear Editor:

“So forth and all…”

If you’ve been around Surry for a few decades that phrase may bring up a picture of Howard Young, who died at 86 when his house on the Blue Hill road burned on Saturday.

Whether he was moving earth, haying, cutting wood, or putting a track on his bulldozer, Howard worked at a pace that would wear out Muhammad Ali.

He reached 86 but, as he might say, he was “savage” to be an old-timer for a very long time. He was an almanac for things past and gone: “Not like that any more, so forth and all.” In 1984 Larry Massett did a piece on Surry for National Public Radio. Howard shared a lot of lore, some of it probably true. He said that the wind used to blow wet from the east and then back around to the northwest and west and blow clear and cold. “Doesn’t happen like that any more, so forth and all,” he told the radio.

He described ox trains on the rutty road between Ellsworth and Blue Hill, and could tell you how many bales of hay he cut in some field in 1966, or where an unmarked property corner was, way back in the woods. If he dug a trench for your well or septic 30 years ago, he could put his foot on where to dig to get to the wellhead or tank.

Howard’s dozer, backhoe, and truck were small compared to what earth-moving people use nowadays. Once he was building a driveway and digging the foundation for a house. A big contracting crew was doing the same a short ways up the road, using bigger equipment. Both were hauling from the same gravel pit. The contractor had a man go to the pit and another spread the gravel. Howard worked alone, making three trips for every one by the big outfit, and he finished essentially the same amount of work a day quicker.

He said that he put his long johns on in October and took them off at Easter, and seemed impervious to the cold, but he did speak about one bitter winter that got to him. He was called on to plow the Newbury Neck road with his bulldozer because the plow trucks couldn’t get through. All that night he sat on the metal seat, in a blizzard with no enclosure around him. He said that his mother kept him by the kitchen stove all the next day to get him moving again, and she verified the story.

Howard’s rates were always modest, but if a person asked him to mow their ten-acre field, and he (expertly) gauged it at six acres, he’d never say the person was mistaken. He’d just charge for the ten and let them be happy with their property.

Howard lived with his mother Elsie, until she died. Their old farmhouse on the Blue Hill Road was one of the oldest in Surry, and some of the earliest Surry settlers were Youngs, who farmed about a mile from the end of Newbury Neck. He graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1947 and never married, though he did speak with some wonder about a date where they drove up Mount Washington.

Even with his sense of things gone by, Howard was not given to sentimentality. He would say, of someone who has gone, “Well, nothing to do about that. So forth and all.”

Mark Baldwin

Surry