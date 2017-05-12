Support informed decision-making on climate

Dear Editor:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website home page today has nothing on it to allow citizens to connect to information about climate change. The reports are correct — the Trump administration has deleted this information.

As of today, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) does still have a great deal of climate information on its home page …the monthly [National and Global Climate] “summary is part of a suite of climate services NOAA provides to government, business, academia and the public to support informed decision-making.” March 2017 was the second warmest on record for the globe.

Please contact our congressional representatives and ask that climate change information be restored to the USEPA website and that funding be increased for EPA and NOAA climate information.

We need our representatives to make the correct policy decisions based on the factual information for our health, safety and economy. Two recent examples: (1) the recent intense flooding in the middle of the United States. Not only did people die, but early estimates are $1 billion in costs; (2). the current famine in South Sudan and Somalia is caused in part by drought.

Pam Person

Orland