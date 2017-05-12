A special Mother’s Day wish

Dear Editor:

I am writing to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to my mother, who receives a subscription to The Ellsworth American, and will be able to read it here! This weekend will also mark the 50th anniversary of my parents, Gregory and Mary Glennon Domareki. If you don’t mind, I’d like to quickly tell their story.

My mother and father grew up in New Jersey and met at Holy Trinity High School in Westfield, N.J. After graduating from Trinity College and Seton Hall University, respectively, my mother worked as a first-grade teacher and my father attended Seton Hall Law School. After they were married on May 13, 1967, they spent their first year of marriage living in the village of Chobham, Surrey, England. While my father earned a degree in international law, my mother worked as an assistant teacher at the local school.

Back in the States, my father got to work in law and my mother got to work bearing and rearing their large family. They would have seven children: Mary, Sarah, Catherine, John, Greg, Luke and Bridget. In 1981, my parents made a major life change when they decided to move our family of nine to New England. So, when our baby was only 6 weeks old, we packed up and moved from rural western New Jersey to coastal Castine, Maine. As one of our early tastes of how life and mentalities are different in Maine, my parents remember an old-timer on a street corner in Castine, gazing down at our sleeping infant in her stroller, and musing, “Too bad, she’ll nevah be a Mainah.”

A lifelong fisherman who had grown up fishing on the Jersey shore and taken his daughters fishing in N.J. reservoirs, our father took immediately to the ocean, buying a small lobster boat called The River Queen in which he took us out fishing in the Bagaduce River and Penobscot Bay. My mother, missing her rolling hills and farm fields, would put her kids in the car and take us on rides to Brooksville, to find scenery that felt familiar to her.

We lived in Castine for almost 10 years before my parents left to settle in western Maine. Certainly for me, and I would guess for many in my family, this move to Maine was a major turning point in my life.

Happy Mother’s Day, and best wishes to my parents on their 50th anniversary!

Sarah Domareki

Ellsworth