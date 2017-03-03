Some questions for Sen. Collins March 3, 2017 on Letters to the editor, Opinion Dear Editor: Five questions for Sen. Collins: What action items will she undertake to prevent Pruitt from dismantling the EPA and turning our natural resources over to the fossil fuel industry? Will she join with Sen. McCain in denouncing Trump’s attack on our free press? Will she defend the First Amendment guarantee of a free press or allow to remain unchallenged the view that only Trump speaks truth, but CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, et al. (the “enemies of the people”) lie? What action items will she undertake to force the recusal of Attorney General Sessions from DOJ/FBI Russian investigations? Does she intend to become a strong voice against the forces that threaten the pillars of our republic or remain in the background with her finger in the wind? Alan Lieberman Trenton