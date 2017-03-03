President has the wrong focus in dealing with violence

Dear Editor:

When it comes to a violent future for this great country, our President Trump is once again barking up the wrong tree. His remarks on Muslims, of course, are violent enough, stoking crazy jihadists around the world. But the truth is the gun violence we see in our streets is gun violence we do to ourselves. Compared to 22 other high-income nations, our gun murder rate is some 25 times higher! Gun homicides for 2010:….11,078. For 2012…..8,897. For 2013…..11,419. Direct hospital costs for 2010: $516 million. And Congress, bowing to the National Rifle Association, has prohibited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from doing any research that might be construed as an advocacy for gun control.

We are awash in guns….killing us, not protecting us. And all of this stems from the classic misreading of the Second Amendment to our Constitution (1789)……“A well regulated militia being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” Who, today, belongs to a “well regulated militia”? And who, today, fears the king of England as we did in 1789?

John Eysenbach

Brooksville