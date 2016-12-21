President-elect remains constitutionally challenged

Dear Editor:

As I read the letter from Phil Grant [“Trump’s motivation and direction, Dec. 1], I thought he was writing tongue-in-cheek. After reading it a second time, it seems he wasn’t. Too bad, it would have worked pretty well. Anyway, Phil, please hold onto your list and check back with us in a year or so. I suspect lots of what you’ve said will be debunked. The first example has already happened. Trump has proven he has only a passing understanding of the Constitution in a recent tweet.

Maybe we should all send him our copies?

Phil Neal

Harborside