Dear Editor:

This past week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed (by four votes) the Republican modification of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). They had been promising this action for years.

The result is disastrous, cruel and absurd. It has nothing to do with health care. It is instead a political monstrosity. The one thing of interest here in eastern Maine is that our own Bruce Poliquin voted for it, so we now know where he stands. He would not tell it for weeks before the “big day.”

In 2018, it will be bye bye, Brucey.

John C. Van Pelt, MD

Surry