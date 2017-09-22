Park project bidding process questionable

Dear Editor:

I am writing this letter to the residents and taxpayers of the city of Ellsworth in regards to the irrigation system for Knowlton Park. I am writing this to inform the public of the improprieties and provide clarification in the rewarding of the contract to install an irrigation system for the park. I was contacted by Steve Joyal, facilities manager for the city of Ellsworth, to provide a bid to the city to install an irrigation system for the Knowlton Park. This Coastal Irrigation did. Part of the bid requirement was to get irrigation to two areas locked in by asphalt and it was discussed in length with Mr. Joyal as to the best ways to get water to these areas. The cost to do so was to be part of the bid requirement and was included in the bid that CIL Inc. submitted to the city.

I received word on Sept. 1 that we were not awarded the contact. That is fine. You win some contracts, and you lose some. It must have been a higher bid. It’s all part of the process and has happened many times over CIL Inc.’s 25 years of installing irrigation systems. However, on reading the story in The Ellsworth American, it was revealed that CIL Inc. was the lower original bid ($30,400). Yet City Council decided to award the contract to Williams Irrigation, which in turn decided to make an in-kind donation of $4,000 to the city and lowered its original bid of $31,089 to $27,089. A nice donation to the city and taxpayers, right? Well, on further reading, the City Council also approved $3,000 for horizontal boring. Wait a second. Part of the bid requirements for the installation of an irrigation system was to get water to the two island areas. This is accomplished through a process that is called horizontal boring. This is a service both CIL Inc. and Williams Irrigation provide. The cost to do the horizontal boring was included in CIL Inc.’s bid as required from the discussion with Steve Joyal. When did this bid requirement change? Who changed the requirement? CIL Inc. wasn’t offered $3,000 from the city to bore under the asphalt.

Well, now begs the question, who is going to do the horizontal boring for Knowlton Park? Will Williams Irrigation get paid $3,000 to bore under the asphalt when the horizontal boring was supposed to be part of the irrigation bid? Well, it appears it is not so hard now to donate $4,000 off the bid price on the front side when you get $3,000 of it returned on the back side. If the City Council wants to award the contract to Williams Irrigation and Williams Irrigation wants to donate $4,000 off its bid price to the city of Ellsworth and the taxpayers, great! It’s a win for all the taxpayers and citizens. However, to keep this contract bid award from being further marred by additional impropriety in the bid process, the city and the taxpayers should award zero dollars for any horizontal boring required.

Terry Sheehan, President

Coastal Irrigation & Lighting Inc.

Ellsworth