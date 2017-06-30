One man’s meat

I am writing in response to an editorial letter in The American on June 22, by William C. Bromley, MD, on “Why it is stupid to legalize pot.”

I was really shocked by the doctor’s remarks. It sounded like we were back in prohibition times and just not willing to accept what voters have approved. I find it rather disturbing that our state cannot look at other states who have approved the legalization of marijuana and follow their plans.

You could almost replace every argument the doctor had with “alcohol.” I would deal with a substance that helps people medically and does not destroy lives and kill like alcohol does.

Has the doctor ever had a gin and tonic or a wonderful glass of wine or an exceptional glass of beer? If he ever has, my response would be, “How stupid is that?”

Jerry Abel

Franklin