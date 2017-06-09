I lived in an area where 911 was transferred to an adjacent county. It caused quite a few issues initially. When 911 dispatch is moved to another county, the familiarity with the rural areas and unnamed roads is lost. No one knows their home county like residents. Granted that Penobscot County abuts Hancock, but it’s still a fairly large county.

What we found was that it could take significantly longer for emergency medical services and law enforcement officers to get to the location of their calls. In many instances, additional information requested by the responding unit was a mystery to dispatchers who would be as far as 60 miles from the location of the call they had dispatched. GPS has helped significantly to reduce the unfamiliarity of remote locations, but GPS is far from perfect in rural areas. For instance, Route 1 is also called Railroad 1 in parts of Hancock County. Residents of Hancock County might know this, however, in Penobscot County it may not be as evident to dispatchers.

It took three to four years to get our dispatchers back up to speed once our area centralized 911 service. However there was more loss of property and even additional loss of life until 911 was up to speed.

Yes, it will save money in the long run, but no one knows the local roads better than local people.

I didn’t see what I wrote in this email discussed in the article about the Hancock County Commission considering farming out 911 dispatch to Penobscot County (Ellsworth American, May 25.

Danny Waggoner

Eastport