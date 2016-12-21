No mandate

Dear Editor:

Hillary Clinton has almost two and a half million more votes than Donald Trump. He is now going to be our commander-in-chief because our country neglected to abolish the Electoral College. Two hundred years ago the system was created to protect land-rich slave owners’ interests and is totally obsolete.

It is eating at Trump that he doesn’t have a mandate, but he will still feel he can pursue his ill-advised agenda.

Jeff Smith

Orland