A Maine ERA is long overdue

Dear Editor:

It is past time for women to gain equal rights in this country! Since that may not happen anytime soon in Washington, a resolution has been introduced in the Maine State Legislature and Senate to add an equal rights amendment to the Maine Constitution. If passed by both houses by a two-thirds majority it would then go to a vote of the people. Unfortunately it recently passed the Legislature by a narrow majority, right down party lines with every Republican voting against it, all Democrats and independents voting for it. It managed to pass the Senate with the support of two Republican senators, Katz and Dow. That’s good news, and more good news is that we have another chance to convince Republican representatives that women deserve equal rights: equal pay for equal work, equal treatment under the law. Everyone is tired of the polarized climate in Washington, and there have been some glimmers of bipartisanship in Augusta of late. Why can’t we in Maine continue finding bipartisanship with the equal rights amendment?

Who wants their daughters, nieces and granddaughters to suffer discrimination? If you think women already have all the rights they need, please wake up and realize that court cases are still going against women who want equal pay for equal work. And that the laws we do have protecting us at the moment can be reversed by acts of Congress, which doesn’t seem all that unlikely these days. Only an equal rights amendment can guarantee equal rights for all time. We should be able to do this! The Maine ERA resolution goes back to the Legislature soon and if it doesn’t get a two-thirds majority it dies there. Again. Mainers, please contact your Republican representatives and ask for their support. Ask them to continue the spirit of bipartisanship with support for very basic rights for women.

Leda Beth Gray

Blue Hill