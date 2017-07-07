Local history’s helping hands

Dear Editor:

Many features, both natural and human-made, contribute to Surry’s unique character and beauty, but it is the town’s historic buildings, situated along the main highway, that first grab the eye and become instant landmarks.

Without its distinctive, historic structures — Rural Hall, the Old Town Hall, the old Methodist Church and the old Surry Village School — Surry would hardly be Surry. It would look as commonplace as Bucksport without its Fort Knox, or Ellsworth without its City Hall, Public Library and Black House. Could you imagine Paris without its Eiffel Tower?

In April 2016, Surry’s voters empowered the Old Surry Village School Preservation Group to rehabilitate the school. The building will continue to be owned by the town, but rehab funds will be raised through private donations and grants; no taxpayer money will be spent.

So far, much has been accomplished. Structural weaknesses have been corrected, interior demolition work is finished, electrical and plumbing fixtures have been roughed-in, sub-flooring has been installed over the concrete floor to prepare for restoration of hardwood flooring, the windows are being refurbished and new front doors, replicating the 1872 originals, have just been installed. Much of the physical and intellectual labor is being done by volunteers. Support for the project from townspeople and others has been impressive and progress has exceeded expectations.

Efforts to preserve historic buildings are under way in a number of Hancock County towns besides Surry, including Brooksville, Sullivan, Eastbrook and Blue Hill. Our county is fortunate to have so many residents who grasp the importance of these projects and who are helping to bring them to completion.

John H. Curtis, President

Surry Historical Society