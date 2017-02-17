Local downtowns need to get creative

Dear Editor:

We read your editorial “Marketing Main Street” in the Feb. 2 edition regarding John Warren’s purchase of two Blue Hill buildings as “real estate investments.” As artists and summer residents in the Ellsworth area, our concern and comments are with regard to the problem that artists have of finding affordable downtown space to design, produce, display and (hopefully) sell their creations.

We, and other artists — or, for that matter, other purveyors of creative merchandise — have a problem finding affordable space in most downtowns. Creative retailers, whether they sell other people’s things or their own, compete with banks, restaurants, insurance/financial/investment agencies, lawyers, real estate companies, etc. for downtown space. Unfortunately, such tenants are in businesses that usually generate greater, and more consistent, revenue than artists and they are generally much better positioned to afford the going rents in most downtowns. On the other hand, the artists and creative retailers are some of the very tenants that make a downtown vibrant and interesting — a “destination.”

If Ellsworth wants to enable more artists and creative types to set up shop downtown, it must explore ways to make a downtown move economically viable for such creative people. Perhaps city ownership of a space designated for artists, to be leased at reasonable (i.e. less-than-market) rents is one way to go. The Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Va., comes to mind as one such group space. The city of Paducah, Ky., has also in recent years embarked on a very active program to bring artists into the city and to make it possible for them to purchase their studio space at reasonable prices.

Your Feb. 2 editorial was spot-on when you described the positive attributes of Hancock County towns. A necessary next step — at least for the creative community and, by extension, for the entire town — is to develop a means to help make it economically viable for artists to relocate and become the integral part of downtown that they once were.

Marlyn Menghini and Jay Bould

Westbury, N.Y.