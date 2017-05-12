Living with idiocy in D.C.

Dear Editor:

It was incredibly repulsive to watch congressional Republicans — including Speaker Paul Ryan, wearing that smug “I’m smarter than you” smirk he’s perfected for the camera — celebrating last week at a White House beer party like a bunch of junior high school kids after winning a tournament basketball game. Their “celebration” followed the pathetic vote, by the narrowest of margins, to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a measure that would, if passed, cause untold grief to millions of Americans.

Adding insult to injury was having to listen to a so-called President who is so ignorant of the details of the so-called American Health Care Act that he’s unable to discuss it with even a modest degree of intelligence. We’ve become accustomed to Donald Trump describing everything he thinks he’s done in his life — before and after the election — as the greatest accomplishment in the history of the world. But Trump apparently has no intent to honor his pledge to the American people — not just to the poor souls who supported him — that he would advance legislation providing medical care with lower premium costs and the certainty of better, more complete coverage for every American. Trump doesn’t even have a clue what the Republican “plan” does or does not provide. And, by the way, that Republican bill includes an exception so that its harmful provisions do not apply to members of Congress and their staffs.

Now we learn that 13 Republican members of the “old boys club” in the U.S. Senate — all of them, aging white men — have been selected to tell all of America what they, in their infinite wisdom, believe is an appropriate health care plan for all of us lesser folks. That’s representative government at its best, right?

We’ve also learned that, because of inadequate vetting or none at all, the Trump administration is back to square one in finding a candidate for the position of secretary of the Army, having seen two of Trump’s nominees withdraw. NBC reported last weekend that, of 57 Pentagon positions that involve presidential nomination and Senate confirmation, only one — secretary of defense — has even seen a confirmable nomination.

In his first 100 days as president, Trump’s behavior has proved to be a national disgrace. Congressional Republicans are right there with him. They are so bent on asserting what they regard as their majority right to “govern” that they will push through any legislation they believe Trump will sign, however harmful it may be to this nation and its people. Partisanship rules — no matter the cost. And we’re living with idiocy at the highest levels of government.

Hugh Bowden

Ellsworth