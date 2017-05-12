A little piece of heaven

Dear Editor:

For too many months I have read about but never investigated the Downeast Sunrise Trail. So when today dawned bright and sunny, a respite from the rain, I decided it was time. Quickly leaving the busyness of the city behind, I became part of a glorious world — wooded areas with songbirds, wetlands with water fowl, blue skies with ospreys and their nests. It was truly a heavenly place, stretching before me mile after wondrous mile. As I walked, I gave thanks of gratitude to the many people who made this trail possible, who knew it was important for city folk to have easy access to the benefits of nature, nature that can be restorative and calming.

With sounds of the city removed, one is in touch with the calls of birds and the soft wind’s breath through the pines, the spruce, and the cedar. Wanting but not able to complete the full 85 miles today, upon leaving I turned, smiled, and said I’d be back.

Nancy Guy

Ellsworth