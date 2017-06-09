An interesting definition of “hate speech”

Dear Editor:

Ayann Hirsi Ali is the Somali refugee who fled to Holland to escape a forced marriage, and eventually won a seat in the Dutch House of Parliament. She grew up in Islamic countries; she speaks Somali, Arabic, Swahili, English and Dutch. Ayann has received multiple human rights awards for her work on behalf of women, speaking out against domestic violence, female genital mutilation and misogyny in all forms. Her work has provoked death threats, requiring constant government-provided bodyguards.

The Council on Islamic American Relations continually works to cancel her speaking engagements on campuses, accusing her of “hate speech” and provoking “Islamophobia.” According to Salon.com, she is “dangerous” and “must be rejected for her hateful world view.” Eighty Brandeis professors signed a petition, expressing “shock and dismay” that Brandeis was planning to give her an honorary award. Both her speaking engagement and the award were canceled. Ayann teaches at Harvard.

If you’re confused, I recommend her books: the New York Times bestseller “Infidel” and “Heretic: Why Islam needs a Reformation Now,” in which she answers her critics. It’s interesting to see what constitutes “hate speech” on our campuses.

Jonette Christian

Holden