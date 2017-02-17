A house divided cannot stand

Dear Editor:

Phil Grant [Commentary, Feb. 2] views an America divided into two sides at war with each other. Trump and his followers are on one side, wanting America to be great, following the Constitution, always telling the truth, loving God and veterans, etc.

“The Left” is on the other, pursuing opposite goals in all those areas. And beyond their political views, this side is populated by people with “underdeveloped” and “delusional” minds. The Trump side only wins when “the Left” loses.

Mr. Grant’s viewpoint is repeated endlessly in the extreme right media ecosystem. Sounds like they think America would be better off if “the Left” was tarred, feathered and deported.

I don’t buy this dystopian model, and I think I have a lot of company; I call them “neighbors”. They are folks who can disagree with the political positions of others without belittling them as people. Who listen to viewpoints that differ from their own to learn and seek common ground. Who are honestly interested in finding better ways to let everyone have an equal opportunity to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

I also don’t buy that Trump, one of the richest people on Earth in the White House, leading a party controlling both houses of Congress and most state governments, is a victim, as Grant claims. Not by the Democrats, but by the last remaining check on GOP power: the mainstream media. Because they find and report facts, just not the alternative ones the current President prefers.

It’s a big world with big problems and big opportunities, and we can meet them either standing united or divided. Color me a citizen of the United States of America.

John Fehlauer

Mount Desert