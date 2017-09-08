Home sweet Ellsworth

Dear Editor:

It’s the same thing every year. My wife and I visit Ellsworth every year, usually for a week in July or August, and then another week during Black Friday in November. We always stay at the Acadia Village Resort and over the years we have enjoyed a keen friendship with Jim Killam and his staff. The accommodations there are excellent, very spacious and they have recently made many excellent improvements and additions to their fine facility such as a fitness room, expanded games area, etc.

But the thing that impresses us most when we visit is the genuine friendliness of the people of Ellsworth. Whether you’re at the Walmart, Governor’s, the farmers market, or any other place, you’re sure to find a smiling face and a big welcome. My wife and I talk about this every time we visit Ellsworth and as we now approach the month of September, we are already planning our next visit.

Citizens, be proud of your community; it’s a great place to visit!

Brian and Sandi Lane

Moncton, New Brunswick