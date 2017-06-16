Greed has gotten out of control

Dear Editor:

Money! When did it get to be the most wildly important thing in the world? Why do so many people yearn for it above all else, above honesty, kindness, decency and just plain love for all the really meaningful other things? Lust for it has always been with us since recorded time, but not on the scale that we are now experiencing. Too many, way too many, folks don’t have enough and all too few have an obscene amount. Large numbers of our citizens are homeless, living on the streets or under bridges. Too many of our children go to bed hungry while so many of our poor and elderly can’t seem to make ends meet. Many people have two or three jobs, all too often having to leave the little ones with relatives or in day care. I can remember back in the day when my daughter was little. I felt so sorry for the Russian women who had to leave their young in day care while we Americans could stay home and watch our kids grow up.

So what happened? I can only surmise. First, war and more war. We have more or less been in a military situation since World War II. Folks, war is expensive, very expensive, in all too many ways. Then, our politicians have been giving themselves huge raises in the dead of night. And now, they have fixed it so that they get paid even after they leave office, with all the perks as well. Our CEOs of large companies make way too much, while often their workers get laid off or the jobs get sent to other countries. Movie stars get paid $20 million a picture while sports figures are pretty much in the millions category as well. One group is playing make believe and the other is playing games. Nurses and schoolteachers, who have the lives of our children and our sick in their hands, are making a pittance for the important work they do.

Yes, at present, there have been rumblings about this sort of situation, and the recent election has made it more so. The “orange one” in the White House is rapidly making things worse with his rantings, lies and so on. Of course he would not have won the election except for the Electoral College. The popular vote went to his opponent, but he won and so did the Republican Party, which appears to have become the party of the rich.

The average American is burdened with continuing rising prices on everything. The criminal cost of medical insurance and the pharmaceutical business is out of hand. History gives us a few hints. Situations like this, where the rich keep taking from the struggling majority, end badly. The French Revolution, the Russian Revolution and others come to mind. It is not good. It is way overdue for the citizens to get informed and fight for what our country is supposed to be about, government for and by the people.

Mary Welsh

Sullivan