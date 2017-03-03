Governor is in the dark on solar energy

Dear Editor:

Governor LePage often blames Maine’s inability to attract or maintain industry on high energy costs and he criticizes homeowners with photovoltaic (solar) panels. Overall energy costs may be high, yet Maine has the lowest electricity prices of any New England state. Households generating electricity have virtually zero impact on these costs; in fact, there is a strong argument that net metering lowers cost to utilities because electrons don’t always have to travel from some distant generating station. Utilities in some states subsidize solar because it’s cheaper than installing infrastructure to meet peak demand. (Disclosure: our house is in Emera Maine’s service district, has PV and we have a net metering agreement.)

The Governor stated that households with solar panels “get paid” for putting electricity onto the grid; this is untrue. When households with net metering agreements put excess onto the grid, their meter effectively runs backward. A credit is accrued; if not used within 12 months it is lost, i.e. donated to the utility. A minimum meter fee is charged ($7.48/month).

When our system puts electricity onto the grid, electrons go to the closest load, typically a neighbor’s house. Their meter doesn’t know the source of these electrons and they are charged full supply, transmission and distribution costs. When we require grid electricity, electrons come from the generating station and our credit is reduced. It’s important to understand that the transmission and distribution costs for our electrons have already been paid for by the neighbors when their meter registered the electrons generated by our solar panels. The utility loses nothing.

Not allowing full 1:1 credit (which the Governor advocates) would result in double-dipping on transmission and distribution costs. Because fuel is free, promoting renewable energy is the best way to stabilize electricity prices for all Mainers. Solar is a growth industry and should be encouraged. The Governor’s opposition makes no sense.

Frank John

Brooklin