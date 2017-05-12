GOP sycophant Poliquin not measuring up

Dear Editor:

One of Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s first votes in Congress was a principled refusal to make a pro forma Republican vote to repeal Obamacare without a credible replacement. It was brave for a freshman member to trust his own sense and go against his leadership’s demands. This is the sort of independence Maine is known for.

Now Rep. Poliquin has rushed to hand Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump a narrow political victory at the expense of elderly, poor, sick, and vulnerable Mainers by voting for Trumpcare — a massive tax cut for the most wealthy masquerading as “health care reform.”

We know from the example of Sen. Susan Collins that it is possible to maintain one’s moral compass in the maelstrom of Washington Republican party politics. And please remember, we in Maine’s Second Congressional District were once served by Republican Rep. Olympia Snowe, who set a good example and high bar for personal and professional integrity in office.

Bruce Poliquin, who has devolved into a party sycophant and reliable vote for whatever legislation (no matter how poorly crafted and potentially harmful) is being pushed by Republican leadership, does not measure up to what Maine expects and needs from its congressional delegation. We can do better.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor