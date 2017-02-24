Getting things straight

Dear Editor:

Let’s face it: the accession of Donald Trump, an ill-informed mendacious narcissist, to the office once held by Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Kennedy and Reagan is a legally established fact, Congressman John Lewis to the contrary notwithstanding. It’s something we will have to explain to our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the future. It won’t be easy.

But we need to move on, because while Trump won the presidency last year, he lost the election by nearly 3 million votes, an unprecedented margin for a loser. Democrats and others need to do a better job of reminding people of that fact.

It will do no good to complain that last November’s result was “undemocratic.” It wasn’t supposed to be. The 18th-century lawyers, merchants and slaveholders who wrote the rulebook had no intention of letting the masses choose the president. Democrats have won the popular vote four times since the Civil War (1876, 1888, 2000 and 2016), but after each time we are subjected to solemn lectures by Republicans that we are a “republic” and not a “democracy”. So be it.

(Although it is legitimate to ask if Secretary Clinton had lost the popular vote but won the presidency anyway, if Trump and his legions would have quietly accepted the result. Given their penchant for violence — often encouraged by Trump himself — the result might not have been pretty.)

But Trump still insists that his loss was owing to “millions” of illegal immigrants voting for his opponent. Even most Republicans don’t believe that whopper.

Nonetheless, what needs to be challenged is not the legitimacy of the result, but the legitimacy of mandates claimed from that result.

For example, there was no mandate by the voters to poison the bloodstream of American culture with an unending flow of lies, distortions and “alternative facts.” They didn’t vote to overhaul this country’s image as a world leader into a world pariah.

They did not vote for a president who publicly argues with some of our closest allies while making nice to our most formidable adversaries.

They did not vote to eviscerate universal health care, or to roll back the reproductive rights of women, or to make it easier for the mentally ill to acquire firearms.

They did not vote to allow fossil fuel producers to pump even more carbon and carcinogens into our lakes, our rivers, our oceans and our atmosphere.

They did not vote to roll back regulations protecting the public from the Wall Street predators who brought misery to millions a decade ago, or to rewrite our tax laws so as reward many of the very same predators.

The real question is, given his often clownish behavior, why most Republicans, limpet-like, still cling to him. The answer lies in their determination to turn back the clock as much as they can on the progress we have made in the last 20 years, before the voters realize what is happening. The majority opposition, Democrats and others, need to challenge them now, not next year.

Now is the time to write the letters, to make the phone calls and to protest locally and nationally. It is not too early to organize, to publicize, to recruit women and men of good will to run for office at all levels of government, and to raise the funds needed to elect them. Next year may be too late.

Lynn Parsons

Castine