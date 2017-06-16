Fake history is fake news

Dear Editor:

Marvin Ott’s “Offshore” piece called “Making America second-rate” makes sense when it concludes that Trump’s government is awful for America and the world, but on the way to that conclusion it slides in myths that have been repeated so often that they become truth. That, in fact, is why they are so constantly repeated.

Trump is dumb as a bag of hammers. He hasn’t a clue what Make America Great means, beyond dreaming of his own cult of personality, with dollar signs. Marvin Ott is a distinguished professor and has written thoughtful pieces here, but he should not be feeding the children fables that can only lead to more Trumps.

For example, his column says that “U.S. foreign power formulated under Truman and Eisenhower has exhibited remarkable bipartisan support….” That’s true, in a way, but also is either deliberately or mindlessly wrong. “Bipartisan” only means the Republican and Democratic establishments. The phrase “bipartisan” is hammered into us to make those two establishments sound like American unanimity. That is far from true. There have always been clear voices resisting the murderous excesses.

Professor Ott praises the American global hegemony as “defending Western democratic civilization against the hegemonic imperial ambitions of dictators.” He mentions a few of the classics — Hitler, Tojo, Mao, Kaiser Wilhelm (though Tojo was not a dictator and Mao’s imperialism mainly was over ancient border disputes) and says that we fought wars in Europe and the Pacific to save democracy from them, and then won the Cold War without firing a shot. This rendition would be taken as fact in almost any school. It is a constantly repeated myth about Pax Americana that ignores the constant warfare that the United States has waged for the past 70 years.

We overthrew an elected government in Iran and installed the Shah, who roasted his enemies on metal bed frames over a fire. To defend democracy we set up or greatly supported juntas, dictators and brutes in Greece, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, South Africa and Indonesia, to name some, who, with our help, waged wars of torture and sadistic murder on hundreds of thousands, if not millions of their citizens. And did I mention those great investments in Vietnam, which left millions dead and maimed, with zero good from it, and in Iraq, which will pay dividends as cancerous as when the great democracies split up the Middle East into artificial countries, with appropriate despots. All of these received bipartisan support (despite a few later attempts to weasel out of it). All of them were resisted by American voices little attended or mentioned in “responsible” summaries of U.S. foreign policy.

Throughout our Middle East adventures we decided that the short spelling for “defending Western civilization” is o-i-l. At the same time we could have helped pull the teeth of a seething anger, but instead we actively supported, against the rest of the world, the savage, racist, right wing of Israel. We used Israel to do our black work all over the world until finally that regime could start dictating to the United States. Now when Western citizens are slaughtered in their daily lives by people as whacked out as ever there has been, we say, “Wha? Wha? Wha?”

This “remarkably bipartisan” U.S. behavior is not defending Western democratic civilization, or if it is Professor Ott might start teaching what that really means. And this is not a personal attack on Marvin Ott. It is a patriot speaking, who loves America, its language, its creativity and wackiness, but as the prez would phrase it, I really, really dislike this very, very bad incessant rewriting of reality. It is fake news and it serves – what?

Mark Baldwin

Surry