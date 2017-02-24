Emmaus says thanks

Dear Editor:

The Emmaus Homeless Shelter would like to express its gratitude to the community for its support during the fall months and holidays. With your donations and support we were able to provide Thanksgiving food baskets to 140 families and 170 Christmas food baskets. Our Christmas toy program and adopt-a-child program provided Christmas morning for 176 families which consisted of 420 children. These programs are all made possible because of you. Please remember that the needs do not go away after the holidays. We depend on donations to keep our programs going.

The Emmaus Homeless Shelter is also in the early stages of forming an advisory board. We are reaching out to the public to find out who may be interested in joining. So if you are, please send your letter of interest to PO Box 811 Ellsworth, ME 04605.

Stacey Herrick

Ellsworth