Dorcas Library committed to community

Dear Editor:

Dorcas Library, perched on the ocean shore in the village of Prospect Harbor and the town of Gouldsboro, appears outwardly as it has for over 75 years: picturesque, charming and unassuming. For all of its history, individual volunteer hours and monetary donations by “Friends of Dorcas Library” have been its lifeblood. As our culture and society have become more computerized, digitalized, e-based, web-based, cloud-based, linked, uploaded, downloaded and overloaded, who would believe small-town libraries would remain relevant or, better yet, become more relevant. Well, when Schoodic area residents and visitors walk through the Dorcas Library portal, a 21st century array of resources lay at their fingertips and they believe just that.

And now, 23 businesses that serve the greater Gouldsboro and Schoodic area community also believe in that relevance and have stepped forward to become founding members of Dorcas Community Partners. The new program links their businesses to the social services, educational and cultural network of the community library. Dorcas Community Partners consists of four levels of financial support represented by four authors with strong Maine connections: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow ($1,000-plus); Nathaniel Hawthorne ($500-plus); Henry David Thoreau ($250-plus) and Miriam Colwell ($100-plus). In addition to receiving their generous financial support, Dorcas Library will look to its community partners to help identify and develop community service and program priorities and long-term operational goals.

Dorcas Library greatly appreciates The Ellsworth American allowing it to recognize the founding members of Dorcas Community Partners in this letter: Longfellow Partner – Maine Fair Trade Lobster; Hawthorne Partners –Sorrento Dental Associates, Winter Harbor Food Service; Thoreau Partners – Acadia Oceanside Meadows, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Barnes Accounting, Dead River, EBS Building Supplies, Emera Maine, Realty of Maine, The Pickled Wrinkle, US Bells/Watering Cove Studios; Colwell Partners – AR Whitten & Son, Bangor Payroll, Chapter Two, Darthia Farm, Elsa’s Inn on the Harbor, Hannaford, Hartt Transportation, John Edwards Market, S&S Enterprises, The Winter Harbor Agency, Young’s Market and Offshore Fuel.

Enriching Lives – Building Community. Those are the words imprinted on the logo for Dorcas Library and etched in our history. Our library’s commitment to those objectives is at the forefront of all we do and it is matched by our friends’ and our community partners’ commitment to Dorcas Library.

Mike Summerer, President

Dorcas Library Association Board of Directors

Gouldsboro