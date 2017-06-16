More diverse perspectives needed

Dear Editor:

A robust public forum suggests a healthy mix of views. Lately, however, I have noticed an overwhelming predominance of liberal/progressive letters on this page, with scarcely a peep out of the opposition.

To be sure, since Enlightenment liberalism is the philosophy that guided the authors of this nation’s foundational documents (e.g., the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, its Bill of Rights) one might expect a free press to be particularly fertile soil for the cultivation of such once-radical ideas as universal equality and a natural right to liberty.

But I had begun to feel uneasy because the dialogue with those whose perspective on these fundamental truths differs from the national origin narrative above seemed, at least for a time, to have unaccountably dried up. At the very least, we might wish a newspaper’s op-ed pages to represent this divergence of views; even when presented as uncritical statements of opinion, they at least get the cards out on the table.

As it turns out, I needn’t have worried. The June 1 edition shows that critiques from the conservative side of the aisle remain very much alive, as manifest in the objections to the higher-education income surcharge voiced by both a letter to the editor from a small-business owner and an op-ed essay by a state representative. That neither argument appears to me to hold water does not detract from the value of dialogue per se.

The small business owner complains that a tax on gross income over $200,000 will hamper her enterprise’s ability to invest. But this comes of confusing business expenses with personal after-tax spending. The state income tax applies to what the IRS calls “federal adjusted gross income.” Close to the top of the Schedule C that small-business owners file (profit or loss from business), there is to be sure a line on which we report our gross receipts, the actual money that comes in the door. (I say “we” advisedly; I’ve run a small wholesale craft business myself for nearly half a century.) But this is followed by the numerous lines on which one deducts actual business expenses: insurance, advertising, utilities, rent and so on.

It is only when we deduct such things that we arrive at the actual profit or loss. That’s what gets reported as part of the “federally adjusted gross income” on our Form 1040, and it is this amount that is subject to Maine income tax, not our gross receipts before our Schedule C business deductions. (And frankly, if the federally adjusted gross income amounts to more than $200,000, that seems to me pretty good for a ma-and-pa operation, given that Maine’s median household income is just over a quarter of that: $51,494, according to U.S. Census figures for 2015.) The lesson here is to avoid conflating one’s business and personal finances. Even with a sole proprietorship, there’s still a fence between them, as the IRS will pointedly remind us if we try to claim personal expenses as business ones.

The state representative’s op-ed piece is more problematic. He asserts that a progressive income tax “is already driving lifelong Maine residents to leave, taking their retirement nest eggs with them.” It seems only reasonable to ask, in the interest of informed debate, if we might see some evidence, even anecdotal, to back this up. It is certainly contrary to my own experience. Like not a few other Mainers, I have cobbled together a livelihood from several occupations; one of them called me to teach in another state (New Jersey), making me an offer I couldn’t refuse. (Perhaps had the state, 20 years ago, been funding its public universities a bit better with just such a tax surcharge such as we are discussing here, its public university system could have outbid the Jersey one and I’d never have left Portland; who knows?)

As for taking my retirement fund with me, that’s nonsense. The lion’s share of my nest egg is exactly where it was all along, right here in Hancock County; it’s presently sitting in Bangor Savings, and I see no reason to move it anywhere else. But I would welcome concrete, documented counterexamples if the honorable representative can adduce any. (I will not here address his quaint condemnation of legislative bipartisanship, let alone his snide swipe at “limousine liberals or the alt-right boilerplate persecution fantasy about immigrants imposing Sharia on local communities. After all, even Cato the Censor could not resist tacking onto all of his Roman Senate speeches the exhortation “Carthage must be destroyed.”)

Let us by all means hear reasoned arguments by thinking conservatives; only in that way can we hope to have a dialectic that arrives at greater wisdom than can possibly be served up by a single-faction monopoly (the danger of which was well appreciated by another of the Founders, James Madison, who proposed, in The Federalist, a national government with separation of powers as a check against it.) And let us all in humility remember the old saw that “Democracy is like a raft. You never sink, but your feet are always wet.” I would suggest that thoughtful dialogue among citizens of diverse perspectives is precisely what keeps the blessed thing afloat.

Nick Humez

Painesville, Ohio