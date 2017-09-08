Digging deeper into the debt

Dear Editor:

As a new reader of The Ellsworth American, I was impressed with the Aug. 24 editorial decrying the inexorable rise in the nation’s outstanding debt by employing that figure on a per-capita basis, giving meaning that abstract terms such as millions, billions and trillions often fail to do. However, I find two elements absent from the op-ed that warrant inclusion in order to more fully illuminate the subject.

First is a needed reference to unfunded mandates, specifically Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid transfer payments due in the future, to be paid for by future taxpayers. The precise figure is an elusive one to identify due to variables in economic growth, discount rates, future interest rates and in demographic trends. But it is a certainty the figure is multiples of the current debt outstanding.

The second factor often overlooked and grossly misunderstood refers to the editorial’s admonition to “raise taxes.” What precisely does that mean? Are you referring to tax rates or tax revenue? Any discussion of this issue, in order to be substantive, needs to draw the distinction between the two factors, and further highlight the dynamic relationship the two have to one another. Otherwise, it’s all sound and fury, signifying nothing.

I look forward to the EA elaborating further on this subject.

Richard A. Hightower

Castine