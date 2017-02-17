Collins needs to address her constituents

Dear Editor:

Constituents of Susan Collins in the Ellsworth area are putting forth that now is the time for Sen. Collins to join us for a public meeting. Now is the time for Susan to hear firsthand from citizens in her home state about issues important to us: health care, the environment, education, human rights, protection of minorities and social and economic justice, to name a few. During the upcoming recess in Congress Feb. 20-24, when she will be in Maine, it is imperative that she meet with us and listen to us, as well as share with us her positions on the issues.

Any association with the Republican administration’s agenda of racism, xenophobia and authoritarianism is not what we want from our senator. In the weeks, months and years ahead, Sen. Collins’ vote is likely to be crucial in preventing this agenda from moving forward. We require the Senator to represent our views and be our voice in the Senate. Let’s ask her to follow our Maine motto: “Dirigo” (“I direct”). Let our voice become our Senator’s voice and change the national tide.

We insist upon a public meeting in Ellsworth (or Bangor) where Susan Collins will hear our voices, loud and clear, so that she will stand with us for what will keep our country safe and just.

It is time.

Lu Osterlin, on behalf of Indivisible Ellsworth