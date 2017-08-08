Churches should get back to basics

Dear Editor:

What should the church look like?

Over the years, it has taken on many different looks. Back a long time ago, the church was a meeting place, a one-room classroom, a place where needs would be met. Somewhere along the line, the church moved from that close-knit, one room to bigger facilities focused on those who come in and not on those who may never darken our doors.

Somewhere we moved to being more like a country club where “members only” reap the benefit, a rapture-ready center, than a place for people to come and express their hurt and find people who are more interested in who they are than what they can do for the church. See, I believe that the church was meant to be more like a hospital, a place where people who are hurting can find peace in the storm therein, a place that comes alongside of people in the midst of their struggle and says “We will walk with you through this!”

See, that is what my Jesus did. He stood in the midst of religious folks who were about to stone a woman caught in adultery and said, “You who is without sin throw the first stone!” And one by one, each of the religious folks dropped their stones. He stopped under a tree and looked up at Zacchaeus and said I am going to eat with you — someone who was hated by those in his community. That to me is the true purpose, I believe, of the church, to love those who aren’t perfect, to demonstrate the true love of Christ.

So I want to encourage you today that no matter where you find yourself or what position you may be in or even how far you feel you have gone, God does love you! He believes in you! And so do I!

Pastor Daniel Jones

Christian Ridge Church

Ellsworth