Casey Stengel said it best

Dear Editor:

Once again, Phil Grant sees fit to prognosticate on how great the Trump administration will be if only the leftists will stop criticizing him. I’ve got news, President Trump won’t need any help from us to fail; in fact, he’s already well on his way.

Mr. Grant has made many declarative statements about what Trump will and will not do. It would be easy but a great waste of time to refute his words. I’ll get back to him when we know what he’s done. In the meantime, please do us a favor and follow the wise words of Casey Stengel, “Never make predictions, especially about the future.”

Phil Neal

Harborside