Dear Editor:

The editorial “Breathing Space” in the Aug. 31 issue was a breath of fresh air. It may also break new ground in the modern annals of Maine newspaper editorializing. You wrote:”…consideration must also be given to (Ellsworth) taxpayers with an acknowledgement that they, too, need breathing space.” The editorial went on to point out that Ellsworth taxpayers have been subjected to a 36.7 percent increase in local property taxes over the past decade!

It’s groundbreaking opinion because, these days, few if any Maine media ever use their influence to hold public officials accountable for unrelenting spending and confiscation of taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars.

How many of us Ellsworth residents who foot the municipal bills can say that their incomes have risen 36 percent in 10 years? For those of us with property on Branch Lake there have been “adjustments” in the assessments that have resulted in 10-year tax increases of more than 36 percent!

Our leadership of our Branch Lake Association recently told our membership that our property assessments were not out of line and that there was little we on the lake can do to control our spiraling property tax rates.

That is not the case. Mill rates, which dictate your annual property taxes, are a product of municipal spending. Control the spending and you control the mill rates.

The only way to control runaway municipal spending is to elect city councilors who are fiscally responsible. Given the record, this clearly has not been the case.

Elections matter, especially at the local level.

Thank you, Ellsworth American, for saying what you said, despite the temperate and restrained tenor of your observations about excessive taxation.

Paul Reynolds

Ellsworth