America’s diversity should be celebrated

Dear Editor:

We understand that many are fearful for our national security. Narrimissic Valley Friends Meeting (Quakers) believes that we can be safe as a nation and show honor and respect to the people of the global community in which we live. We urge President Trump to honor the present judicial decision concerning the ban on refugees and immigration. Most of our ancestors were immigrants and refugees. Our history shows that immigrants and refugees have studied and worked hard, contributed to our communities and have become grateful, responsible citizens. Our nation is blessed with a diversity of faiths and backgrounds.

Margaret Marshall, Margaret DeRivera, David and Ginny Davis, Luki Hewitt, David and Barbara Thompson, Geoffrey Bellows

Orland