Left vows to block needed changes for our nation

By Phil Grant

This is not a normal presidential transition of power as fake news liberals do everything they can think of to destroy Trump before he is sworn in. Publishing the concocted, totally false Trump dossier as truth — while knowing it was a lie — is just about the lowest I have ever seen the media stoop. But it doesn’t stop there. Liberals are doing their best to infest a divide between Trump and the FBI/CIA. If this is successful, Trump’s tenure could be no more than a matter of weeks.

And it goes on. Anti-Trumpists have vowed to continuously “hound” Trump after the inauguration until he is brought to his knees in abject failure. They do not want to give Trump any chance to succeed. Unbelievably, talk of a Trump impeachment is off and running already. To the underdeveloped liberal mindset, Trump is evil and, therefore, dangerous. He must be removed from office by whatever means are necessary.

America has always given its duly elected new presidents an opportunity to achieve what the people voted him/her in office to achieve. But not this time. The liberal narrative is that Trump got in office by mistake, that his election is illegitimate, that corrupting forces slipped him through the presidential selection process. They use the standard liberal line for someone they don’t like, calling Trump a racist, homophobe, Islamophobe, xenophobe, sexist and bigot. Of course, the liberals are once again delusional and over-the-top in their unharnessed, absurd rhetoric.

The Trump presidency, if Trump lives long enough, will definitely attempt to change the distinctly negative direction of the country. Trump will try to achieve, among other things, the following:

In terms of what he won’t do: He will not allow aliens to flood our cities and towns without legal status and intent to be good, productive citizens. Trump will not allow billions of U.S. dollars to flow overseas to our avowed enemies. Trump will not allow the federal debt to cost us more than it provides in wealth generation. Trump will not allow U.S. laws to be repeatedly broken in the interest of a progressive, underdefined agenda. Trump will not view the U.S. Constitution as an outdated piece of paper put together by White supremacists. Trump will not pursue strategies to wipe God out of every facet of American life. Trump will not accept massive perennial increases in the poverty rate and welfare in America. Trump will not throw away your tax dollars on pork-barrel spending projects. Trump will not permit the IRS to discriminate in who it audits. Trump will not restrict America’s education to a one-size-fits-all federalized curriculum. Trump will not interpret the office of president to be a power center that need not be responsive to the Congress. Trump will not hamstring the U.S. business community preventing it from being competitive and successful. Trump will not tell you one thing about American health care and then deliver another. Trump will not supply billions of dollars and military hardware to the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and Libyan rebels who intend to advance the destructive components of Islam. Trump will not throw our longtime friend and ally, Israel, to the dogs. Trump will not raise your income taxes. Trump will not let America’s veterans be maltreated and go unattended. And, among other things, Trump will not lie over and over again about the state of the economy. Obama repeatedly claimed that every economic indicator showed the economy improving since he took office when, in fact, some 10 to 20 common, major macro-indicators regularly showed a different story. Fake news got a big boost with Obama’s false statements on the economy, not to mention his falsities on healthcare. Paraphrasing an unchained Obama, “To reach lofty ends the truth may have to be sacrificed.”

There is the strong potential for Trump, with support of both the Senate and House, to achieve great things for the country. But it is unlikely he will unless the powerful leftist, mainstream media abandons its strike-the-man-down-at-all-cost attacks. Remember the Left does not want America to be great again. Obama’s idea was to mediocritize America within a socialist world community absent of borders and an Americanized legal system.

Phil Grant is professor emeritus at Husson University. He has written many books and articles on management and economics. His latest book is “The Mathematics of Human Motivation.” Grant resides in Birch Harbor.