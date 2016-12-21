Keeping an open mind

Dear Editor:

Why is it every time world events take a turn for the worst and economies slip into the red do countries automatically become severely fractured, nationalistic and xenophobic at just the time when cooperation is what’s most sorely needed? Austerity measures are like reflex actions. The minute things turn bad and people fall into poverty or become exiled from their homelands, politicians mechanistically cut social programs and begin to build walls. History is a broken record. It’s insane because Einstein’s definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over and expect a different result. Benjamin Netanyahu, how’s that wall working out for you? How’s the Great Wall of China going to work out on the Mexican border, Donald?

I guess nationalism is going to get this country back on its feet again. The Donald is going to take us there, right? Make America great again. So let’s see if I understand this right. We are going to start kicking butt and taking names later on the world stage. Then, we are going hire a bunch of obsolete, out of date, old-fashioned, outmoded, behind the times, bygone, anachronistic, antiquated, superannuated, antediluvian, old-world, old-fangled, ancient, extinct, defunct, prehistoric Caucasian cronies to run the country (excuse me for being redundant). It’s a potential cabinet that would look like it just stepped out of the Nixon, Regan or Bush administrations. OK, yes, I did see one African-American forehead buried amongst a sea of potential white candidates. Yah, this is what I call a proper representation of our country, or maybe this is what cutting us off from the rest of the world looks like.

But hey, don’t worry, if you didn’t vote and then just happened to go out and whine about your newly elected Caesar, there is still hope. Maybe the recounts or the Russian conspiracy theory will stop the Donald from pronouncing himself king on the Senate floor.

Is it just my imagination or is Donald purposefully keeping us in the dark? One word I have not heard Donald say, is “transparency.” It’s as if every move he makes is sleight of hand. He shakes with his right hand and crosses his fingers behind his back with his left. Every action he takes and every word he speaks feels like it’s cloaked in deception. I think we only see the real Donald when he’s up late at night indulging in his guilty pleasure, anxiously tweeting out fake news blurbs.

My hope for the new year is that we don’t cut ourselves off from the rest of the world, like Cuba, Iran and North Korea have done, and Santa Claus, when you stop by my house this year, could you tap me on the shoulder and wake me up from this nightmare?

T.G. Hurley

Blue Hill