Joint decision

The Ellsworth City Council made a prudent decision Monday when councilors voted unanimously to impose a temporary ban on retail marijuana businesses.

The up-to-two-year ban, which applies to stores, social clubs and growing, testing and manufacturing facilities, gives the council breathing room before taking more decisive action.

The majority of Ellsworth voters, according to the Nov. 8 election returns, do not like the idea of recreational marijuana. However, whether it’s a gateway drug, yet another source for intoxication, a public health issue or just a tawdry-sounding business, the statewide vote was in favor. And that vote, though close, stood up to a recount.

Which leaves us … where? Certainly not at the 11th hour. It will be months before the Maine Legislature creates rules for those retail marijuana businesses allowed by the new law. No pot businesses can open anywhere in the state until the rules are crafted and approved.

Only then will the City Council have the information it needs to chart a course for Ellsworth.

That will be the hard part because an outright prohibition will not make recreational marijuana go away. Unlike the most famous effort at prohibition, the Volstead Act of 1919, the rulemakers of 2016 will be dealing with a legal substance, which alcohol was not. And legal or not, prohibition was a failure.

Councilor Gary Fortier is anxious to take up the question as soon as the state sorts out the ground rules. “We need the final rules and the final law,” he said, “and then it’s full steam ahead to get this settled so that Ellsworth can be part of the future and not hide our head in the sand.”

Statewide, when it comes to retail marijuana, heads variously are in the sand or in the clouds. The latter group has visions of new tax revenue — lots of it. But take note: this isn’t Colorado. Maine municipalities will not get a slice of the pie, if and when retail sites open in their towns. Sales tax from the five allowable undertakings — cultivation facilities, products manufacturing facilities, social clubs, stores and testing facilities — go to Augusta, not to City Hall.

The prospect of new tax revenue has seduced many a town and state to lower their guard and welcome the Trojan Horse. The results aren’t pretty. The way the Maine State Lottery preys on those who can least afford it is a case in point.

The rest of the “new money” story was foreshadowed in last week’s report of a reduction of wind turbine revenue to Hancock County. Wind entrepreneurs came in like gangbusters, spreading wealth and promising more. Then it turns out the revenue forecast had a faulty premise and the payout to the county will be less than half the projected $4.7 million over 20 years.

Ellsworth Councilor Dawn Ihle Hudson correctly observed that, if the council ultimately chooses to allow retail marijuana in the city, it should do so on its own terms.

Those terms could potentially involve zoning changes, new retail regulations and enforcement. And there’s a philosophical question to address: What businesses will Ellsworth sanction? Do we even want to get into sanctioning legal enterprises? As Councilor Fortier quipped, “If recreational marijuana is a legal commodity in the state of Maine, why the hell are we trying to stop it? … are you going to stop broccoli next week?”

Thirty years ago, at the height of the War on Drugs, the battle cry was “Just say no.” It didn’t work then and really doesn’t work now.